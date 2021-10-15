Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy on Wednesday transferred the trespassing case of Shoshona Darke, 51, from District Court to County Court.
Citing a conflict of interest, Murphy transferred the case to be heard by Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull.
Darke is charged with second-degree trespassing in connection with a Sept. 27 incident at the former Barry and Suzanne Morphew home on Puma Path near Maysville.
The offense is a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Darke allegedly entered the property without permission to retrieve a FedEx package addressed to Barry Morphew that had been delivered to the address.
The home was sold in March.
The current owners of the property reported the incident to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office after observing the trespass via security camera.
Darke was in the company of Barry Morphew when she was arrested the evening of Sept. 28.
She is scheduled to appear in Chaffee County Court at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
