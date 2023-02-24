Salida Police Department Chief Russ Johnson reported Tuesday that police responded to an armed robbery at the Shell gas station located at 1046 E. U.S. 50, and a subsequent arrest has been made.
Police and Chaffee County Sheriff deputies responded to the store at 9:27 p.m. Saturday, a half hour after the robbery took place.
Johnson said a male employee of the station delayed reporting the robbery because of a threat made by the robber.
According to police, they learned from the victim that a male subject came into the store with a gun and demanded items. The clerk gave the male subject the items who then fled the store on foot.
Salida police obtained video footage of the store, and while watching the video an officer recognized a stain on a hat that was worn by the male suspect.
Johnson wrote that the subject had the same hat on during a prior incident involving law enforcement. This information was relayed to officers in the area.
Later on that evening Cody Lambert, 22 of Salida, was placed into custody. Lambert is charged with aggravated robbery and menacing (aggravated with weapon. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash.
