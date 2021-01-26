Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy extended an order regarding jury trials in the district Monday.
The extension vacates jury trials set before March 1, due to continuing COVID-19 precautions. Those trials will be rescheduled.
The order includes a week-long trial that was set to begin Monday for Chad Merrill, one of four Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmates charged in the July 14, 2018 death of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro.
The trial was vacated and Merrill now has a hearing set for Feb. 17.
Another jury trial for another defendant charged in connection with Massaro’s death, Gary Labor, was set to begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 10, however it too was vacated and a plea hearing is now set for 3 p.m. the same day.
A jury trial for codefendant Brett Boyles was recently rescheduled from Jan. 11-15 to May 10-14.
The fourth defendant in the incident, Daniel Egan is next due in court for a status conference Feb. 3.
