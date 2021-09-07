Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Suzanne Nicole Enright, 34, of Salida Aug. 28 on charges of third-degree assault, child abuse and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Erineo Esau Alire, 32, Wheatridge, was arrested Aug. 27 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 30, Salida, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Adan Valentin Bustos, 33, Pueblo, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Logan Michael Opsahl Hopp, 29, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of aggravated second-degree assault on a family member with strong arm, criminal mischief, domestic violence and obstruction of telephone. He was held without bond.
Flint Wilberg, 47, Kremmling, was arrested Aug. 26 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 50, Salida, was arrested Aug. 24 on five warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
