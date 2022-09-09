Salida police officers arrested Anthony F. Carchedi, 50, of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Aug. 30 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Justin Allen Tayloe, 22, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Damien Michael Martinez, 24, Salida, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of resisting arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Melissa Renee Cameron, 39, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Jason Dean Moreland, 42, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Rachael Ann Derke, 40, Salida, was arrested Aug. 19 on a charge of violation of a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 40, Salida, was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of criminal mischief and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Matthew James Hunter, 36, Howard, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Zachery Eugene Lara, 34, Salida, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of domestic violence, false reporting to authorities, violation of a restraining order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Bridget Arlene Soltz, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 15 on charges of second-degree burglary and two charges of third-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail for the first two charges and without bond for the second criminal trespass charge.
Jesse Thomas Soltz, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. He was held without bond.
Michael Logan Cox, 36, Colorado Springs, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of fraud by check. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Gary D. Crosby, 67, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Storm Earl McBeth, 25, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile – second-degree assault, false imprisonment and second-degree assault – serious bodily injury. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 54, Salida, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of criminal attempt to commit felony, aggravated felony menacing with a weapon and second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jazzmen Belle Garcia, 26, Grand Junction, was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of second-degree burglary – misdemeanor, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael David Belzer, 44, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of driving a vehicle with parking lights when headlights required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
