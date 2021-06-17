Thomas Labosky, 34, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday for a hearing on bond.
Chief Judge Patrick Murphy denied a reduction in bond for Labosky, who is charged with attempted murder in an attack on Greg Farlow of Buena Vista June 3.
Public defender Magdalena Rosa told the court Labosky, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Middle East, was receiving veterans assistance in Denver and was involved in a veterans court proceeding there on an unrelated offense.
It was unclear whether Labosky had completed the veterans court program.
Murphy said he would deny the bond reduction request until he can gather more information on Labosky’s status with the Denver charges and whether or not Labosky would continue to be under supervision upon returning to veterans housing there.
Murphy put a protection order in place for Farlow and reset the hearing until 2:30 p.m. June 23, at which time he hoped to have more information regarding matters in Denver concerning Labosky.
