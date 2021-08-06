Arrests warrants were issued Monday for a Cotopaxi wife and husband after they failed to appear, as required, in federal court in Wichita, Kansas.
A judge had set a hearing to be held Monday to consider whether to revoke bonds that had allowed Valerie Barker and Danny Lee Barker to be released pending trial.
The hearing was set after a prosecutor recently asserted they were once again defying the authority of the court system and should be returned to jail.
The couple are under indictment in Wichita at the U.S. District Court for allegedly threatening three times last year to kidnap a bankruptcy judge in that city.
Several weeks ago, a different judge allowed – over the prosecutor’s objection – the couple to be released on bonds, pending trial this month. The bonds required them to live with an aunt of Valerie Barker in Kansas until court officials notify them of dates to appear in court.
The prosecutor notified the court two weeks ago that the Barkers recently sent a document to that judge, “demanding” that the indictment be dismissed. The document stated the defendants had filed “fictitious liens” against several government officials.
The prosecutor characterized the couple’s action as a willingness to commit more crimes and an indication they were breaking a bond commitment to come to court in the future.
“Two weeks after defendant Valerie Barker’s release, the defendants have now sent a recent “Order” to United States Magistrate Gale, wherein they demand United States Magistrate Judge Gale dismiss the charges and return previously seized property,” the prosecutor wrote.
“Further, they direct the Court to a website where they appear to have published various documents, including purported liens against a host of individuals, including: U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, U.S. Trustee J. Michael Morris, the U.S. Postmaster (Wichita), as well as numerous state court judges, attorneys, state law enforcement officials, and state government agency officials.”
The prosecutor went on to say, “Valerie Barker has almost immediately returned to submitting pro se pleadings decrying the lawful authority of these proceedings and this Court.”
The Barkers had been in custody since April when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI and was based on an indictment at the court in Wichita. They were taken to jail there and have pleaded not guilty.
“Highly summarized, the charges involve a series of threats to arrest (kidnap) former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings,” the prosecutor wrote in June.
In the prosecutor’s most recent court filing, he stated, “as the bankruptcy proceedings progressed, it became apparent that the defendants were unwilling to submit to the Court’s determinations or U.S. Trustee J. Michael Morris’ involvement. For instance, the property at 1601 Shiloh in Wichita, Kansas, was subject to foreclosure and subsequently purchased by Thomas Grisham. When Mr. Grisham attempted to enter the property, he found it has been forcibly entered and was then occupied by the defendants. Wichita Police Department was involved in their removal from the premises.”
The dates when those events occurred are not stated in the filing.
A judge initially denied release on a bond to Valerie Barker because she claimed, in May, to be “sovereign” and that courts had no authority over her and her husband. The judge stated she told him she would not come to court in the future.
Last month, however, her attorney told the judge that Valerie Barker wanted to apologize for the stance she took in May. The judge then allowed her to be released on her written promise to come to court when ordered to.
Soon thereafter, she returned to her defiant stance.
The bonds did not require the couple to post any bail.
A different judge issued the arrest warrants on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.