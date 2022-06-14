Salida Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Daniel Egan, 47, of Salida.
Egan, who faces charges in the death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro on July 14, 2018, failed to appear for a status conference Wednesday afternoon.
A $50,000 bond was forfeited and a $100,000 bond set.
A failure-to-appear warrant for Egan was issued at the end of the business day Wednesday.
Egan is wanted on nationwide warrants for the following charges: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault – serious bodily injury, second-degree assault – strangulation, second-degree assault injury with a deadly weapon, violent crime – used weapon and violent crime – caused death.
Salida Police Department is actively searching for Egan and will continue to do so until he is in custody, police officials said.
Egan is described as having a shaved head with a gray goatee.
He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, arms and hands and has the name “Anna” tattooed above his right eye.
Egan has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Any helpful information can be called in to the Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596 or Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-5299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.