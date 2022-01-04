Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Caitlynn Marie Cordova, 23, of Salida Dec. 24, on charges of theft, aggravated motor theft – theft and sale of vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting an officer, fugitive of justice, driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, open marijuana container in a vehicle and driving a vehicle under revocation. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Brandon Adams Brewer, 33, Cañon City, was arrested Dec. 23 on a Gilpin County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kristen Carol Prince, 33, Denver, was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Dianna O’Brien, 65, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and harassment. She was held without bond.
Samuel David Durbin, 18, Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Jacob Lee Moore, 26, Denver, was arrested Dec. 20 on a Gilpin County warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Levi Taylor Herrera, 31, Salida, was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of criminal mischief at a business and first-degree criminal tampering. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Blake Gordanier, 23, transient, was arrested Dec. 16 on an El Paso warrant charging failure to appear. He was held without bond.
Brian Richard Trautwein, 45, Moffat, was issued a summons Dec. 15 on a charge of theft.
Dale Gene Havens, 29, Salida, was arrested Dec. 14 on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and trespassing. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Roy Lee Graham, 37, Salida, was arrested Dec. 13 on a Chaffee County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dale Allen Mills, 40, Cañon City, was arrested Dec. 13 on a Chaffee County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.