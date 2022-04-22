On May 5, 2021, just a few days shy of the one-year anniversary of the May 10, 2020, disappearance of Suzanne Morphew from her Maysville home, her husband, Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with her murder.
The charge was made even though Suzanne Morphew’s body had not been found.
At a press conference immediately following Barry Morphew’s arrest, District Attorney Linda Stanley said she was confident there was enough evidence to convict Morphew.
Morphew was initially held in the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond.
At a July 22 hearing, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy ordered the prosecution to provide several delayed discovery items to the defense.
The issue of discovery and the prosecution making it available to the defense in a timely and comprehensible manner became a recurring issue over the course of the proceedings.
A four-day preliminary hearing and proof-evident/presumption-great hearing began Aug. 9 in District Court.
During the first two days, Aug. 9-10, the court learned that Suzanne Morphew had allegedly had a two-year affair with Jeff Libler, an old friend of hers.
A 125-page arrest affidavit in the case was also presented. Text conversations between Suzanne and her friend Sheila Oliver demonstrated Suzanne’s alleged discontent with her marriage.
Cellphone GPS and telemetric information from Barry’s truck was also introduced, allegedly showing his movements around the Morphew property on May 9, 2020.
The second half of the hearing was held Aug. 22 and 23 and covered Barry’s movements around the time of Suzanne’s disappearance, including a series of five trash dumps in Broomfield.
Unknown DNA found on the glove box of Suzanne’s car was brought up on the last day of the hearing.
The DNA sample brought up three “matches” on the Combined DNA Index System, which potentially connected the sample to sexual assault cases in Arizona and Illinois.
On Sept. 21, Murphy issued a ruling finding probable cause in all five counts against Barry Morphew: murder in the first degree, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public servant.
He said, however, that he did not find proof evident nor presumption great; therefore he set bond for Barry Morphew at $500,000.
He further ordered that Morphew surrender his passport, have his whereabouts monitored by GPS with an ankle monitor and remain within Chaffee County.
A jury trial was set for May 3-June 1.
On Sept. 28, Barry Morphew’s friend Shoshona Darke was arrested for trespassing on the former Morphew property, allegedly retrieving a box for Morphew erroneously delivered to his old address.
At a Nov. 9 motions hearing, a new defense motion addressed turnover of evidence by the prosecution.
The defense filed a motion Dec. 15 to have Murphy disqualified as a judge on the case because he had a long history with an attorney in the same law practice as Darke’s attorney.
The question of possible prejudice if Darke was called to testify in Morphew’s trial prompted the move.
Murphy granted the motion Dec. 30.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama began hearing the case in Chaffee County Jan. 13.
At that time the defense made a request for a change of venue.
At a Jan. 25 hearing Lama granted a request that Morphew be given permission to travel to Gunnison to visit his daughters.
Lama granted the defense’s request for a change of venue Jan. 31, and proceedings were moved to Cañon City.
Defense attorney Iris Eytan again accused the prosecution of having disregard for the court order to provide discovery to the defense.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert admitted the evidence was “in a mess” and his office short-staffed.
Lama added four days to the trial during a Feb. 10 motions hearing in Cañon City to accommodate the presentation of video evidence.
Lama blocked the testimony of a series of the prosecution’s expert witnesses.
By an April 8 hearing, Lama had blocked 14 of 16 expert witnesses for the prosecution.
Lama also addressed ongoing evidentiary problems, finding the prosecution “negligent” in providing evidence to the defense.
Stanley filed a motion to dismiss the case Tuesday, which Lama granted.
