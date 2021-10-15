Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Clayton Walker Benesch, 26, of Penrose Oct. 3 on charges of failure to dim high beams, driving under the influence and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dianna Alexandria O’Brien, 65, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 3 on charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Megan Lynn Taylor, 36, Provo, Utah, was arrested Oct. 2 on charges of driving under the influence and violating speed limits. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dana Harrison, 23, Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 2 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Joel Brantley, 30, Leadville, was arrested Sept. 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 36, Ehrenberg, Arizona, was arrested Sept. 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 29, Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 28 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Cody Daniel Rothoff, 23, Cañon City, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of second-degree burglary and theft. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Hailey Diane Cole, 39, Poncha Springs, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of violation of a restraining order and three warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Dylan Matthew Drugan, 24, Fairplay, was arrested Sept. 26 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Morris Winton Gunter, 38, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of third-degree assault, child abuse, domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Marcus Anthony Galek, 33, Westminster was arrested Sept. 21 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle while under revocation. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Corey William Carey, 31, Salida, was arrested Sept. 20 on charges of violating speed limits and driving a vehicle while under restraint. He was issued a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
