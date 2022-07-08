Salida police officers arrested Christopher Michael Oslun, 32, of Dillon June 19 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Andrew Glenn Stewart, 50, Cascade, was arrested June 18 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ronald Adam Bain, 71, Bastrop, Texas, was arrested June 17 on charges of failure to signal as required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Wendy Katherin Coble, 51, Buena Vista, was arrested June 17 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Lucas D. York, 36, Skowhegan, Maine, was arrested June 17 on charges of petty disorderly conduct and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Leadville, was arrested June 14 on charges of resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Ronald Lee Koff, 51, Northglenn, was arrested June 14 on five charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $4,500 bail.
Adam Charles Emarine, 39, Salida, was arrested June 11 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He has held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marc Norman Cable, 52, Salida, was arrested June 10 on charges of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Daniel Eugene Jameson, 45, Aurora, was arrested June 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Victor Montemayor, 50, Denver, was arrested June 4 on a charge of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
James Blair Raby, 54, Moffat, was arrested June 2 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric Joseph Luna, 32, Denver, was arrested June 1 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marcos Enrique Solomon, 40, Salida, was arrested May 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, tampering with a motor vehicle where damage is less than $1,000, unlawful sale of amphetamines, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Jeffrey Allen Puckett, 51, Salida, was arrested May 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held on lieu of $1,000 bail.
Marc Norman Cable, 52, Littleton, was arrested May 27 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Stephanie Leigh Kuhn, 44, Howard, was arrested May 26 on charges of backing a vehicle in a parking area when not safe or interfering with traffic, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 51, Salida, was arrested May 26 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Tyler Jo Blake, 18, Salida, was arrested May 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 51, Salida, was arrested May 24 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Emily Jean Snyder, 25, Leadville, was arrested May 20 on charges of possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, displaying an expired temporary permit, driving a vehicle on the highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Micah J. Burke, 51, Salida, was arrested May 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Robert W. Harper, 65, Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested May 19 on charges of speeding and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Shawnalee Jean Clark, 57, Wichita Falls, Texas, was arrested May 18 on charges of careless driving, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to display lamps when required, failure to notify police of an accident, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, leaving the scene without providing required information after striking an unattended vehicle or property and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Souren Gary Haroutounian, 53, Buena Vista, was arrested May 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
