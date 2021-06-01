Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Victoria Lynn Duran, 33, of Leadville May 16 on charges of exceeding the speed limit and driving a vehicle while license under restraint. She was released on a summons.
Bryan Alan Coble, 27, Buena Vista, was arrested May 15 on charges of obstructing a peace officer and third-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christopher Gordon Lyons, 50, Salida, was arrested May 12 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Charles Abraham Lawson, 23, Aurora, was arrested May 12 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dustin Michael Dague, 43, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 12 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
John Bartha, 38, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 10 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, harassment and a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail on the warrant and without bond on the other charges.
Kayley Jean Odell, 20, Buena Vista, was arrested May 9 on four warrants charging failure to appear and charges of three counts of unlawful use of a controlled substance and illegal consumption of marijuana by an underage person. She was held in lieu of $4,500 bail.
Tito Johnathan Solis Jr., 34, Henderson, was arrested May 9 on a charge of driving a vehicle while license under revocation. He was released on a summons.
Alexander Jason Moak, 31, Commerce City, was arrested May 9 on a charge of third-degree trespassing. He was released on a summons.
Nathan William Carr, 33, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 8 on charges of child abuse, domestic violence, harassment, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol per se and failure to drive in a single lane. He was held without bond.
Tony Gene Veatch, 41, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 4 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Jonah Matthias Wierzbinski, 19, Salida, was arrested May 4 on a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was released on a summons.
Cynthia Medina, 28, Alamosa, was arrested May 6 on a charge of first-degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
