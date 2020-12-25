Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Neal Carl Williams, 41, of Arvada, Dec. 5, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 38, of Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 5, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Thomas E. Riemer, 49, of Buena Vista was arrested Dec. 4, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol per se. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Analyse Ida Lopez-Watts, 18, of Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 4, on charges of simple assault, criminal mischief – business and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
John Courtney Brandon, 52, of Buena Vista was arrested Dec. 1, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Robert William Allison, 33, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Isaiah Orion Garcia, 21, of Moffat was arrested Nov. 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
