Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nelson Reininger, 68, Salida, Nov. 22, on a charge of harassment. He was released on a summons.
Billy Joe Williams, 45, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 20, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Matthew Dell Campbell, 37, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 19, on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cody Lee Lambert, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 17, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael William Atwell, 23, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 16 on a charge of vicious dog. Hew was released on a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
