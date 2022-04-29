Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephen Alan Dean, 35, of Poncha Springs April 17 on two warrants charging failure to comply. He was held without bond.
Travis Lank Boyd, 40, Salida, was arrested April 17 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Morris Winton Gunter, 39, Buena Vista, was arrested April 16 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rocky Joseph Porco, 37, Salida, was arrested April 15 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Adam P. Glasby, 21, Lakewood, was arrested April 14 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $300 bail.
Timothy Dean Byrne, 50, Woodland Park, was arrested April 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.
Michael Anthonyo Swaw, 29, Denver, was arrested April 13 on charges of aggravated assault of a police officer with strong arm and introduction of contraband into a prison or jail. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Cynthia Mae Smith Jimenez, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested April 12 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Stephen Christopher Turner, 33, Poncha Springs, was arrested April 12 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Dana Robert Harrison, 23, Nathrop, was arrested April 11 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
