DENVER – Democratic President Joe Biden is getting more opportunities to put his mark on federal courts in Colorado.
A judge of the U.S. District Court is giving up his full-time seat on the bench, creating a vacancy for the president to fill.
“Basically, I decided that it was time to make way for the next generation, but I definitely want to continue to work and contribute,” R. Brooke Jackson said Wednesday.
Starting on Oct. 1, he will work parttime. He said he becomes eligible to move from fulltime on Sept. 16.
“Our district is short on judges, and this will create a vacancy that will add another judge without subtracting me” he said.
Another vacancy already exists due to Judge Marcia S. Krieger moving from fulltime to partime in 2019. She was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush and joined the court in 2002.
On Jan. 29, Carlos Lucero, a native of the San Luis Valley, revealed he was taking the same step at the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That Denver-based court is a step higher than the federal district court and a step lower than the U.S. Supreme Court.
Lucero was nominated by Democratic president Bill Clinton and took office in 1995.
Jackson, nominated by President Barack Obama, joined the federal bench in 2011. He had been a state judge of the First Judicial District in Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
Congress has authorized Colorado’s federal district court to have seven full-time judges. It has four part-time judges, known as senior judges.
In his comments Wednesday, Jackson said, “I’m doing it in part because I’ve been a judge for 23 years (state and federal), will be 74 years old in a few days, and want to spend a little more time traveling with my wife of 50 years and enjoying my children and grandchildren, while continuing to work at a job that I love.”
He said he will continue to have a “significant caseload” despite being part-time. “I will continue to be quite active on the court.”
Under normal practice, Colorado’s two Democratic U.S. senators will make recommendations to Biden for filling Jackson’s spot.
