by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A new Colorado law enacted July 8, allows the operation of a licensed home day care in a home under the governance of a Home Owners Association.
Senate Bill 20-126 allows “a homeowner in a community organized under the ‘Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act’ to operate a licensed family child care home, as defined in state laws governing child care facilities, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the community’s governing documents,” a bill summary stated.
“The community’s regulations concerning architectural control, parking, landscaping, noise, and other matters continue to apply, but the community must make reasonable accommodations for any requirements pertaining to fences under the state’s family child care home licensing laws.
“The owner or operator of the child care home may also be required to carry additional liability insurance. The act does not apply to a community qualified as housing for older persons under federal law.”
The act does not apply to a community qualified as housing for older persons under federal law.
Janine Pryor, Coordinator of Chaffee County Early Childhood Council said, “I am hopeful this will make a significant difference in Chaffee access to childcare.”
Pryor said Chaffee County has a child care shortage, especially infant care.
“There are currently only 12 licensed infant slots in the entire county,” she said. Those places are in licensed home child care set ups.
Centers are set up for older children, Pryor said.
Pryor said she knew of four cases in Chaffee County where providers were denied permission by their HOAs to set up licensed child care in their homes because the community restrictions prohibited home businesses.
Under the new law, licensed child care does not fall under an HOA’s home business restrictions and cannot be prohibited as such.
Pryor said she hopes the new law will help increase the number of licensed home hold care providers in the area by expanding into HOA governed areas.
Pryor said anyone who is interested in exploring becoming a licensed home child care provider should contact CCECC for information.
She said they can be put in touch with local home providers who can tell them more about what to expect, answer questions and act as mentors.
Those interested in becoming a licensed home child care provider can contact Pryor for information and assistance at jpryor@ccecc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.