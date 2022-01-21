Eleventh Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Aaron Pembleton moved to dismiss a case against Jay Embry at a preliminary hearing Jan. 12 in Fremont County.
Embry faced several charges stemming from an Oct. 8 incident in which his brother, Judson Embry, received head injuries from a shotgun blast.
The incident occurred in Howard.
The motion to dismiss was accepted by the court, and Embry’s bond was released.
