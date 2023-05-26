Charles “Brandon” White, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Salida police after a search that included sections of the Salida Mountain Trails system.
White had an active “no bond” warrant for violating a protection order, domestic violence and obstructing the police.
Salida police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for White Tuesday afternoon after he eluded police officers by crossing the Arkansas River near Elm Drive and running toward Sweetwater Gulch.
He was seen by mountain bicyclists at the intersection of Sweet Dreams and Chicken Dinner trails.
Police caught up with White after he barricaded himself in a van outside a residence in Salida, Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
After a police TASER deployment, he was taken into custody.
Christina Ormsby, 33, and Kristen Edelman, 53, were also arrested on charges of harboring and aiding a known fugitive.
