Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lane Natasha Tihonivich, 26, of Salida, March 19, on charges of driving when license under restraint. She was issued a summons.
Garrett David Skaggs, 41, of Katy, Texas, was arrested March 19, on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Raven Zedekiah Babcock, 27, of South Fork, was arrested March 19, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Justin J. Demmon, 39, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, was arrested March 18, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Trevor Scott Haynie, 29, of Castle Pines, was arrested March 18, on charges of driving a vehicle when license canceled or denied and speeding. He was issued a summons.
Willow Moon Null, 19, of Salida, was arrested March 18, on charges of theft, criminal impersonation and fraud – illegal use of a credit device. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Adam Bernard Henderson, 51, of Houston, Texas, was arrested March 17, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $50 bail.
Michelle Linda Giancontieri, 71, of Nathrop, was arrested March 17, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
