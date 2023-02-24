Members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Tactical Team and the BVPD K9 team executed a search and arrest warrant on the night of Feb. 15 at a residence on South Colorado Avenue in Buena Vista, BVPD reported in a press release. 

Jack George Jacobs IV, 29, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; retaliation against a witness, a Class 3 felony; and intimidation of a witness, a Class 4 felony. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.