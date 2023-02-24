Members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Tactical Team and the BVPD K9 team executed a search and arrest warrant on the night of Feb. 15 at a residence on South Colorado Avenue in Buena Vista, BVPD reported in a press release.
Jack George Jacobs IV, 29, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; retaliation against a witness, a Class 3 felony; and intimidation of a witness, a Class 4 felony.
The arrest stemmed from an incident Feb. 14, when Jacobs is suspected of smashing out the window of a Buena Vista police cruiser.
BVPD officers previously arrested Jacobs Feb. 4.
In that incident, officers responded to the area of South Colorado Avenue on a report of domestic violence.
When the BV officer arrived on the scene, she spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had forcefully abducted her, stolen her car and assaulted her.
As the officer conducted her investigation and EMS was checking on the alleged victim, the alleged suspect, Jacobs, was seen in the area.
Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies responded to provide cover. Due to the alleged felonies involved in the case, a high-risk arrest was conducted.
Jacobs also became combative with officers and there was an increased police presence on South Colorado during the arrest and investigation process.
Additional BV officers had to be called out to assist with the situation and police coverage while officers dealt with the incident.
Jacobs was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center where he again became combative with officers. Jacobs was charged with domestic violence, third-degree assault, obstructing telephone service, aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree kidnapping and obstructing police.
Jacobs has an extensive prior criminal history.
Jacobs had been incarcerated in the Buena Vista Correctional Complex and was a member of the Transitional Work Opportunity program.
In the release, BVPD thanked the citizens who kept an eye out for this individual and the men of the Chaffee County Tactical Team who assisted in executing the arrest and search warrants.
Jacobs will appear in Chaffee County District Court, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
