Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, jury trials in 11th Judicial District courts set to commence before March 1, will be rescheduled for a later date per the order of 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
All jury calls with a return date prior to March 1, are cancelled.
Hearings are being heard in district and county court remotely via Webex.
Court clerk offices are currently open for in-person filings and questions from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information call the Chaffee Combined Court clerk’s office at 719-539-2561.
