Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Shane Brian Coble, 49, of Buena Vista Sept. 18 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Rhianna Elizabeth Weiss, 30, Salida, was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance and first-degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Steven Scott Shippy, 50, Independence, Missouri, was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of violation of registration provisions. He was issued a summons.
Kalah Brooke Giorno, 30, Salida, was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was issued a summons.
Willow Moon Null, 19, Salida, was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was issued a summons.
Amanda Jean Alloy, 41, Aurora, was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was issued a summons.
Brian Andrew Zakrajsek, 38, Pueblo, was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Matthew David Ball, 29, Alamosa, was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of driving a vehicle when license revoked as a habitual offender, driving a vehicle and license under restraint and violating speed limits. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Mark Alan Facey, 70, Cañon City, was arrested Sept. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
