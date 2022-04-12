Cañon City – In a written order issued Friday, Fremont County District Judge Ramsey Lama said the trial against 54-year-old Barry Morphew will proceed later this month despite a pattern of disregard by prosecutors to meet their obligations to share evidence with Morphew’s attorneys.
Lama’s 20-page court order reviewed previous court actions dating back to June and July 2021 shortly after Morphew was arrested and accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne. Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared on Mother’s Day two years ago and has not been seen since.
Lama’s court order noted, “Over the last eight months and over multiple days of hearings, the Court has witnessed a pattern of disregard by the People toward its obligations, and subsequent disclosure-related orders. The behavior has, in the Court’s eyes, been recognizably consistent. While the Court does not find this pattern willful based on the record, the Court does find this pattern to be negligent, bordering on reckless.”
Lama’s order called out the prosecution’s handling of unknown foreign male DNA evidence as the “most obvious and egregious violation.”
Lama pointed to Morphew’s preliminary hearing in August 2021. He said 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, who found probable cause and set a no-bond hold, was not told about unknown foreign male DNA not belonging to Barry Morphew. That DNA was found on Suzanne Morphew’s bicycle helmet, bike seat and in her Range Rover prior to the time of signing the warrant for Barry Morphew’s arrest.
Yet, Lama said it was apparent that investigators were well aware of this information for months prior to seeking Morphew’s arrest. Lama said that had Murphy known at the time of reviewing the arrest warrant about foreign unknown male DNA and matches to out-of-state cases, he may not have required Morphew to sit in jail for five months pending a preliminary hearing.
Lama said it would be utterly absurd that anyone could even fathom arguing that the DNA information would not fall within the mandatory disclosure of evidence.
While defense attorneys have argued that the murder case against Morphew should be dismissed, Lama said dismissal is a drastic sanction and must be reserved for situations where no other sanction will restore a level playing field.
The judge’s order also addressed recent testimony of former CBI agent Joseph Cahill, who had argued that Morphew’s arrest was premature and called it the “worst decision that you can make.” Cahill said he was subsequently pulled off the case at the urging of District Attorney Linda Stanley.
The judge said that as to the motivation behind removing Cahill from the case, he did not find any evidence of discovery violation, but he said defense attorneys would be free to inquire about it at trial before the jury.
Lama noted that during hearings in March he has already ordered that 14 of 16 of the prosecution’s endorsed expert witnesses will be prohibited from testifying as experts and can only offer lay testimony. He said that because the Court did not find willfulness on the part of the prosecution, dismissal of all charges against Morphew is beyond his discretion.
Another pretrial hearing for Morphew is set for April 19 in Cañon City with jury selection slated to begin April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.