DENVER – One of the three persons charged with taking a vehicle at gunpoint in April in Chaffee County was sentenced Friday to serve 7 years in federal prison.
Joe Ray Anthony Aragon, 22, was sentenced in Denver by Chief Judge Philip R. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
Aragon pleaded guilty in January to a crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years: using a gun in furtherance of a violent crime, carjacking.
“He engaged in provoked acts of violence against two Good Samaritans,” the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jena Neuscheler, wrote in a court filing to the judge.
The three defendants allegedly took the vehicle on April 18 from a Colorado Department of Corrections employee, who was driving home from work, and beat him.
The victim, Aaron Mummert, sustained 14 broken bones, the prosecutor told the judge.
The Mountain Mail previously reported that the three arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque. The car, a Kia sedan, overturned on U.S. 285 near CR 270.
Corrections officers Mummert and Charles Shaw, both still in uniform, stopped to render assistance.
Court filings state that Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
Mummert was threatened with an assault-style rifle, pulled out of his driver-side window and beaten before managing to escape and hide. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with injuries.
The three suspects allegedly took Mummert’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet truck, and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left side tires were deflated.
The truck allegedly veered deliberately toward officers before the three were arrested.
One of the other three, Danny Deherrera, 23, is scheduled to plead guilty in June to a charge or charges that won’t be disclosed until then. He had been scheduled to enter the plea earlier this month, but the date was changed. He is in custody.
Court records show that the third defendant, Desirea Montano, 27, has been a fugitive since at least December and a warrant for her arrest is awaiting her capture. She had been released last year on a bond requiring her to appear in court whenever ordered to.
She and Deherrera are charged with carjacking and conspiracy to commit carjacking, plus the same gun crime to which Aragon pleaded guilty. Deherrera has another charge, having a gun after a previous felony conviction.
The three are from near Grants, New Mexico, according to court filings.
Aragon has been diagnosed in custody with post traumatic stress disorder, plus alcohol and drug abuse disorders, his attorney, Michael Sheehan, told the judge, and has been treated with medications while awaiting Friday’s sentencing.
The attorney said his client “accepts full responsibility for his actions.”
