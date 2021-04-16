Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephen Lee Shull, 45, of Boulder, April 3, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to drive in a single lane (weaving). He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jasen Marvin Canty, 28, of Leadville, was arrested March 30, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jamie Stephens, 43 of Monte Vista, was arrested March 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
James Craig Vonallmen, 48, of Buena Vista, was arrested March 29, on charges of driving a vehicle while license under restraint – denied, and speeding. He was released on a summons.
Steven Cole Richards, 30, of Poncha Springs, was arrested March 30, on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.