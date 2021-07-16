Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ben Michael Senter, 22, of Colorado Spings July 3 on charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jessie James Jones, 27, Moffat, was arrested July 1 on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying fictitious license plates, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle under revocation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Clint John Copenhaver, 31, Gillette, Wyoming, was arrested June 30 on charges of fugitive of justice, weapons offense, possession of weapons by a previous offender, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and driving a vehicle when license under revocation. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Kayla Ann Samora, 30, Buena Vista, was arrested June 30 on three warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kyle Steven Kiesler, 29, Denver, was arrested June 30 on charges of speeding and driving under restraint – license revoked. He was released on a summons.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested June 29 on three warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Mark Isaac Joseph McSherry, 39, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested June 28 on charges of theft and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. He was arrested again June 29 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice and held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Russell Medina, 42, Alamosa, was arrested June 28 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.