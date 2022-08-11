County Judge Diana Bull set a motions hearing Tuesday in the Talmage Trujillo misdemeanor case, for 2 p.m. Oct. 16.
At that time motions related to a “choice of evils” defense by Trujillo’s attorney Riley Selleck will be considered by Bull.
Trujillo faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident Sept. 23, 2021 when he was employed as principal of Salida High School.
The incident involved a former student of Trujillo’s and Salida police.
Riley stated he had more materials and witnesses to interview in relation to a prior incident which has bearing on the “choice of evils” defense.
Currently Trujillo has a jury trial for the misdemeanor charges set for Nov. 17-18, 21 and a jury trial for a related criminal charge set for Dec. 21-22.
