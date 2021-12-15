A motions hearing in the Barry Morphew case was put on hold Tuesday following the filing of a motion by the defense to have 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy disqualify himself from hearing the case.
Morphew faces multiple charges, including first degree murder, related to his wife Suzanne Morphew’s May 2020 disappearance.
The hearing, continued from Nov. 9, was to address discovery issues and an alleged violation of a pre-trial publicity order on the part of the prosecution.
The disqualification motion was filed Monday by Iris Eytan, one of Morphew’s attorneys.
The motion suggests that Murphy has a “very close, longstanding personal relationship” with Sean McDermott, a partner in the law firm currently representing Shoshona Darke in a misdemeanor trespassing case.
Darke, who allegedly has a relationship with Morphew, is accused of trespassing on the former Morphew property Sept. 27.
Murphy indicated in an earlier proceeding regarding Darke’s case that he was acquainted with McDermott.
The misdemeanor case, which would normally be heard by County Court Judge Diana Bull, was initially heard by Murphy; however, it was transferred back to Bull’s court after the conflict was known.
Murphy told those assembled in the court room the nature of his relationship with McDermott.
They grew up in the same area and attended the same schools, although three years apart, and have known each other for about 40 years.
McDermott is friends with Murphy’s younger sister and they see each other socially several times a year.
The concern the defense has is that if Darke is called as a witness in the Morphew case, she would still be represented by Martin Stuart of the law firm of McDermott, Stuart & Ward during those proceedings which would relate a conflict of interest if Murphy continued to hear the case.
Murphy gave the prosecution 10 days to file a “response of substance” to the motion and said he also needed time to do some research and read the cases sited in the motion.
Murphy said he will make a ruling on the motion at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.