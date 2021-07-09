Salida police officers arrested Briana Nikole Martin, 26, Salida, May 26 on charges of identity theft – use of a financial device and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Kevin James O’Donnell, 73, of Salida, was arrested May 25 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Michael Cunico, 46, Salida, was arrested May 24 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Ace Brannon, 34, Salida, was arrested May 23 on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle upon the highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Samuel James Ross Miller, 28, Salida, was arrested May 23 on charges of failure to display valid registration, driving a vehicle upon highway when license was restrained for express consent or alcohol and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested May 21 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250.
Adam Patrick Merritt, 38, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jennifer M. Hanson, 41, Salida, was arrested May 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Jonathan Patrick Brower, 36, Salida, was arrested May 17 on charges of failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 51, of Salida was arrested May 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Ray Jackman, 39, Villa grove, was arrested May 16 on charges of displaying an expired temporary permit, driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joseph Elliot Charron, 22, Moffat, was arrested May 15 on charges of two counts of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required, and driving a vehicle when license under restraint – revoked. He was held in lieu of $800 bail.
Craig William Kersten, 31, of Moffat, was arrested May 14 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks. He was held without bond.
Gildardo Tovar Lopez, 26, Cañon City, was arrested May 14 on charges of failure to display a valid registration, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving, and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 26, Salida, was arrested May 14 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Eryn Elizabeth Vandeleur-Moore, 36, Alamosa, was arrested May 14 on a charge of theft. She was held without bond.
Robert Kyle Arnold, 43, Salida, was arrested May 13 on charges of false reporting, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Annette Rose Lundeen, 58, Denver, was arrested May 13 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges, and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Jimmy Wayne Gollihugh, 24, of Golden, was arrested May 12 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories from a vehicle, vehicular eluding, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, first-degree criminal trespass – theft from vehicle, and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $5,500 bail.
Alexander Hobson, 28, Salida, was arrested May 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jordan Hunter Cobb, 36, Jacksonville, Alabama, was arrested May 10 on charges of second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Philip Todd Osbon, 47, Baytown, Texas, was arrested May 7 on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Russell Medina, 42, Monte Vista, was arrested May 8 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful sale of heroin and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Annette Rose Lundeen, 58, Denver, was arrested May 6 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks, violation of a protection order and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Dustin Michael Dague, 43, Salida, was arrested May 6 on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Willow Moon Null, 19, Salida, was arrested May 5 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order and unlawful sale of heroin. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Brian Andrew Stephens, 30, Salida, was arrested May 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Joshua Ray Farren, 26, Pueblo, was arrested May 4 on charges of driving with expired license plates and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, or drugs or both. He was held without bond.
Katherine Stewart Felvey, 58, Salida, was arrested May 4 on a charge of disorderly conduct – petty. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Quinn Li Baur, 22, Salida, was arrested May 3 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. She was held without bond.
Matthew James Hunter, 35, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 3 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, vehicle had only one number plate attached and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Heather V. Olson Wilson, 42, Salida, was arrested May 1 on charges of driving a defective or unsafe vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond.
Franklin Lee Richardt, 33, Salida, was arrested May 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful amphetamine sale. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
