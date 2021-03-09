Salida police officers arrested Corey Allan Bush, 49, of Denver, Feb. 17, on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, tampering with a witness or victim and intimidating a witness or victim. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Eric Joseph Luna, 30, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 15, on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Angelo Joseph Delora, 29, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 14, on charges of displaying an expired temporary permit, driving a vehicle when license under restraint (denied), failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful sale of heroin. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Alec Scott Tucker, 28, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 13, on charges of disorderly conduct – petty, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and second degree assault – aggravated assault of a police officer. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Micah Jude Burke, 50, of Pueblo, was arrested Feb. 12, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tiana Jade Modrzejewski, 21, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 11, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 26, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 11, on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lee A. Maurer, 39, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 10, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
John T. Schoenke, 41, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 10, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Janice Armida Rodriguez, 51, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 10, on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign at a through highway, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, driving a vehicle upon a highway when license or privilege to drive was restrained for express consent or alcohol and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Christian Sebastian Horn, 25, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 9, on charges of criminal possession of an identification document, open marijuana container in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Alexander Sean Hobson, 28, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 8, on charges of resisting arrest and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,750 bail.
Christopher James Lau, 54, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 7, on charges of second degree burglary, third degree assault – simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Michael Dale Wilkins, 25, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 6, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Corey Allan Bush, 49, of Denver, was arrested Feb. 5, on charges of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges, violation of a protection order and assault in the second degree – strangulation. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Paul Tyler Garcia, 25, of Littleton, was arrested Feb. 5, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.
Elizabeth Ashlee Sterrett, 31, of Howard, was arrested Feb. 4, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08 or more. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
