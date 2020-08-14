by D.J. DeJong
With the impending retirement of long-time Chaffee County Court Judge William P. Alderton, the 11th Judicial District is accepting applications for his replacement.
Alderton is scheduled to step down from the bench Jan. 12.
To be considered for a judgeship in a Colorado district court or county court, a nominee must be:
• A qualified elector in the judicial district, and a county court nominee must be a resident of that county at the time of the election or selection.
• Licensed to practice law in Colorado for at least five years.
• Younger than the age of 72 at the time his or her name is submitted to the Governor.
• In small counties, no person is eligible unless he or she has graduated from high school or has attained the equivalent of a high school education.
The annual salary for this position is $124,326, and it is a 75 percent position.
The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.
Applications are due Aug. 21 and the Eleventh Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet Aug. 31, 2020, via Webex to interview and select nominees for appointment by the governor to the office of county judge for Chaffee County.
The members of the nominating commission for the 11th Judicial District are: Lee Phillips, of Alma; Molly Walker, of Nathrop; Jolene DeVries of Cotopaxi; Troy Bomgardner and William Holt, of Westcliffe; and Marianne Wancura, of Salida.
Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Melissa Hart, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; the office of the court executive, Lisa Rowe, 136 Justice Center Rd., Cañon City CO 81212; and the Chaffee County Court, 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201.
Applications are also available on the court’s home page atcourts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm
The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Late applications will not be considered.
Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. Aug. 14.
For more information email Nikky Conn in the Colorado Supreme Court Clerk’s office with questions:nikky.conn@judicial.state.co.us.
