Barry Morphew, 53, charged with first-degree murder in his wife Suzanne Morphew’s death, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court Thursday morning for an advisement of his rights.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy addressed objections to an earlier issued order to allow expanded media coverage in the form of a camera in the court room at least for this proceeding.
Murphy advised Morphew of his rights and issued a protection order allowing Morphew to have civil contact with daughters Mallory and Macy at their discretion.
Morphew is being held without bond at Chaffee County Detention Center and as such is being represented by the Public Defender’s office.
The District Attorney’s office expects to file formal charges within ten days and has 21 days to make discovery available to the defense.
Morphew is next scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m. May 27.
