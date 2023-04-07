Editor’s note: The names of the parents who read statements at John Turley’s sentencing hearing are not being published to protect the identity of the minor victims.
John Turley, 57, will serve 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to sexual assault on a child.
Turley faced multiple sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges stemming from incidents in 2015 and 2021.
Turley pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust where the victim is younger than 15 and as part of a pattern of abuse.
All other charges were dropped.
The sentence stipulated in the plea agreement by the district attorney’s office was 15 years to life imprisonment with a parole period of 20 years to life.
Turley will be eligible for parole at age 72.
The two victims’ mothers and one of the victims read statements at the sentencing hearing.
One mother directed her comments to 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy: “There is nothing that you can hand out that he (Turley) doesn’t deserve.”
The other mother, addressing Turley, said, “I’m not going to let you ruin my life and my daughter’s life.”
Defense attorney Riley Selleck asked the court to give Turley credit for the 587 days Turley has spent in presentence confinement.
Murphy granted the request, but asked Selleck to file a motion to that effect.
Before pronouncing the sentence, Murphy said, in dealing with similar offenders, “It is striking how powerful an effect it has on the people you victimize.”
He said he was sorry about what happened to the children involved and hoped the parents would follow through on mental health assistance for the victims.
The no-contact order that has been in effect since Turley’s arrest will remain in effect for the rest of Turley’s life.
