Arraignment of Herbert Scott, who faces charges of obscenity and sexual assault related to several incidents, was postponed until April 5.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando told the court Thursday the prosecution is reviewing cases to determine whether the charges are correctly placed within juvenile or adult cases for each victim.
Because some of the alleged incidents occurred before Scott was 18 years old, there are both juvenile charges and adult criminal charges against Scott.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy gave defense attorney Ernest Marquez until today to respond to a prosecution motion regarding allowing juvenile acts to be included in adult trials and vice versa.
Murphy said he needed to know the status of juvenile versus adult charges and victims to determine trial length; therefore, he rescheduled the arraignment for 1:30 p.m. April 5.
