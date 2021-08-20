Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob Allen Weiner, 31, of Littleton Aug. 7 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol per se, reckless driving and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Nathan James Smith, 20, The Woodlands, Texas, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of menacing. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 5 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Anna V. Neuer, 59, Salida, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and obstruction of telephone. She was held without bond.
Jason Dean Moreland, 41, Salida, was arrested Aug. 5 on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. He was held without bond.
Timothy Wade Barton, 39, Salida, was arrested Aug. 5 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Peter John Davidson, 61, Hartsel, was arrested Aug. 4 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Mark Isaac Joseph McSherry, 39, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested Aug. 2 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
