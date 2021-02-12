Salida police officers arrested Kalah Brooke Giorno, 29, of Salida Feb. 3 on charges of displaying a fictitious canceled, revoked, suspended, altered or stolen license plate, driving a vehicle while license under restraint (suspended), operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Crested Butte, was arrested Feb. 3 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tania A. Demerdjian, 55, Salida, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of careless driving, failure to provide evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Paul Baukol, 45, Salida, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Dominic Lee Garcia, 44, Antonito, was arrested Jan. 30, on charges of displaying expired license plates and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Cynthia J. Crooks, 58, Salida, was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of crimes against an at-risk adult or juvenile – third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. She was held without bond.
Melissa Desiree Meador, 31, Salida, was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway and driving a vehicle when license under restraint (revoked). She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Krystin Michelle Schletter, 35, Pueblo, was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint (revoked), vehicular eluding and first-degree aggravated assault of a police official with a weapon. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Quey Si Queyly Evangelista Zeferino, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated felony menacing with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 32, Crested Butte, was arrested Jan. 26 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 49, Leadville, was arrested Jan. 26 on two charges of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
John T. Schoenke, 40, Salida, was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kayley Jean O’Dell, 19, Salida, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, vehicle had no license plate lamps, vehicle not equipped with turn signals as required and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Andrew Willis Taylor, 46, Salida, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of third-degree simple assault, criminal mischief, domestic violence, false imprisonment and obstruction of a telephone or telegraph service. He was held without bond.
Brittni Nicole Arndt, 25, Moffat, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of displaying a fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended, altered or stolen license plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Tony Gene Veatch, 40, Salida, was arrested Jan. 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Zakary Lee Bundy, 27, Sequatchie, Tennessee, was arrested Jan. 22 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, speeding 10-19 mph over the prima facie limit and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
