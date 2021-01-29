Seven known dealers of illegal controlled substances, including methamphetamine and heroin, were arrested and charged recently as the result of a Chaffee County Drug Task Force operation Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson reported in a press release Wednesday.
Other individuals were charged with use and possession of controlled substances in the operation.
The Chaffee County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Buena Vista Police Department, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salida Police Department.
They began the month-long investigations which culminated in the arrests in December.
Several law enforcement resources were used in these operations, including the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team, and the Buena Vista Police K9, Thor.
Johnson said the investigation involved undercover drug purchases from known and suspected drug dealers in Chaffee County.
He said task force operations that combine personnel from multiple jurisdictions are generally pretty seamless.
The task force works on cases within the county, Salida and Buena Vista.
Among those arrested in the recent operation were:
Jeannie Lynn Blackwell, 61, of Buena Vista who was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 felony and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 misdemeanor. She has a Feb. 3 court appearance.
Clayton James Fisher, 55, of Buena Vista who was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 drug felony and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 drug misdemeanor. He has a Feb. 3 court appearance.
Jewell Marie Jump, 22, of Colorado Springs who was arrested in Salida and charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 drug felony and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 2 drug felony. Jump is due in court Feb. 10.
Troy Elliot Whitmore, 32, of Buena Vista who was arrested and charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 felony. He has a Feb. 10 court date.
William Curtis Pitney, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 drug misdemeanor, possession of heroin, a Class 2 drug misdemeanor and distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 drug felony. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 3.
Cameron Gordanier, 22, of Buena Vista who was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 to Class 4 drug felony as amended, possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 drug misdemeanor and accessory to commit a felony, a Class 4 felony. His next court date is Feb. 24.
Franklin Lee Richardt, 33, of Salida was charged with distribution of controlled substances, a Class 3 drug felony. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9
