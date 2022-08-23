Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lauren Elizabeth Algrim, 33, of Farmer City, Illinois, Aug. 13 on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Corey James Denton, 31, New Castle, Oklahoma, was arrested Aug. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Lewis Leroy Babcock, 58, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Whitney Taylor Walker, 30, Colorado Springs, was arrested Aug. 13 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $800 bail.
Jesse Jaiden Shafer, 24, Poncha Springs, was arrested Aug. 11 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Skyleigh Monet Devore, 19, La Jara, was arrested Aug. 11 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dana Robert Harrison, 24, Nathrop, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Trevor Jon Leross, 34, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released on a summons.
Eric Joseph Luna, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Justin Tyler Noland, 23, Colorado Springs, was arrested Aug. 7 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Bernard Joseph Monette, 30, Loveland, was arrested Aug. 6 on charges of sale of opium or derivative, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Tammy Lynn Tolliver, 43, Buena Vista, was arrested Aug. 5 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jessica Rose Buck, 37, Salida, was arrested Aug. 2 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua David Silva, 22, La Jara, was arrested Aug. 2 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Heather Lynn Brazell, 32, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant charging contempt of court. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Douglas Edwards, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested July 30 on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and internet sexual exploitation of a child. He was held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Scott Edward Milliken, 30, Salida, was arrested July 26 on a warrant charging failure to comply. He was held without bond.
Simone McGinnis, 38, Salida, was arrested July 25 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
