Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paula Jean Sanchez, 46, of Salida, Nov. 8 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Noah Deane Carothers, 19, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 8, on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Jewel Marie Jump, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 7, on warrants charging aggravated motor vehicle theft – theft and sale of vehicle and fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,200 bail.
Breonna Katherine Cox, 35, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 6, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 38, of Nathrop, was arrested Nov. 4, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Monica Nicole Soltz, 35, of Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 3, on charges of assault, domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.