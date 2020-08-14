Salida police officers arrested Sebastian Richard Smith, 22, of Salida, Aug. 3, on charges of possessing an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and failure to present evidence of insurance upon request. He was held without bond.
Alicia Velasquez, 43, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 2, on a charge of violating a protection order. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Katurah Gail Kennedy, 41, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 2, on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Ricky Dean Hill, 55, of Salida, was arrested Aug. 2, in charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Anthony Lee Decker, 44, of Salida, was arrested July 31, on a Honolulu, Hawaii warrant charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Alexander Martin Nordby, 28, of Salida, was arrested July 30, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ronald Walter Roberts, 46, of Salida, was arrested July 27, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Chase Carey Reagan Huff, 30, of Salida, was arrested July 26 on charges of first degree criminal trespass, third degree assault – simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held without bond.
Dylan Jay Maurstad, 25, of Salida, was arrested July 20, on charges of assault in the second degree – strangulation, child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, misdemeanor menacing and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Crystal Rose Hazen, 37, of Salida, was arrested July 18, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Noah Dean Carothers, 19, of Salida, was arrested July 17, on a charge of second degree burglary. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
