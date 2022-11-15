Julia Stancil, attorney for Herbert L. Scott, asked 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy Monday for a 45-day continuance so she can have more time to go through details of the cases against Scott, which include evaluations.
Stancil was appointed to represent Scott in October after his original attorney, Ernest Marquez, withdrew.
