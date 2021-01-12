Salida police officers arrested Cody Lee Bradshaw, 30, of Salida, Jan. 3 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Zachary Soo Pong, 39, of Salida, was arrested Jan. 3, on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Franklin Lee Phelps, 28, of Salida was arrested Jan. 2, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Bryan Robert Carrier, 30, of Plano, Texas, was arrested Jan. 1, on charges of displaying a fictitious, cancelled, revoked suspended altered or stolen license plate and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bonnie Jeanne Wells, 49, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 30, on a charge of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Willie Beal Slater, 37, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 30, on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $600 bail.
Clifford Lynn Gibbens, 26, of Gunnison, was arrested Dec. 29 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jesse Jaiden Hawk Shafer, 22, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 24, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Ace Wiley Brannon, 33, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 24, on charges of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon and second degree aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Benajmin Andre Rank, 41, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 22, on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, resisting arrest and second degree aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Becky Ann Humphreys, 61, of Westcliffe, was arrested Dec. 19, on charges of failure to drive in a single lane (weaving), and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 52, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 19, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kayley Jean O’Dell, 19, of Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 19, on charges of displaying expired number plates, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Edwin E. McAdoo, 61, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Cherii Fresquez, 32, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 17, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brian Andrew Stephens, 30, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 17, on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Noah Dean Carothers, 20, of Salida, was arrested Dec. 16, on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.