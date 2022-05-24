Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Barry Alan Hicks, 54, of Buena Vista May 8 on charges of simple assault, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Ryan Christopher Bodine, 30, Colorado Springs, was arrested May 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin. He was released on a summons.
Desiree Simone Chapin, 26, Colorado Springs, was arrested May 7 on charges of theft – shoplifting and registration expired 60 days or more. She was released on a summons.
Mauro Holguin, 42, Commerce City, was arrested May 7 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jesse Jaiden Shafer, 24, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 6 on a charge of fugitive of justice, He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
John Micheal Leck, 69, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 6 on a charge of simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 33, Salida, was arrested May 5 on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance – amphetamine and violation of a restraining order.
Jonathan A. Walsh, 42, Salida, was arrested May 5 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Michael Chonka, 40, Gunnison, was arrested May 4 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brandon Lee Babish, 41, Buena Vista, was arrested May 4 on charges of first-degree criminal trespass – vehicle, theft – motor vehicle and criminal mischief – private. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Chase Brady Cordova, 26, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 2 on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and four counts of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
