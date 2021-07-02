DENVER – A 2019 suicide by a pretrial detainee at the Saguache County jail led to a lawsuit against the county and sheriff’s staff that is winding its way through court.
The lawsuit alleges that jail staff disregarded comments Jackson Maes allegedly made about intending to commit suicide and that staff failed to check on him in a cell where he hung himself a few hours after he was brought in under arrest.
In a court filing June 24, the defendants deny the allegations. Named as defendants are the county commissioners, the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Dan Warnick and former or current employees Miguel Macias, Elke Wells, Kenneth Wilson and Shelby Shields.
Sarah Lieberenz, Maes’ mother, filed the lawsuit in March at the U.S. District Court for Colorado in Denver, claiming violations of Maes’ federal civil rights.
Among the allegations are that staff on duty Nov. 16, 2019, “failed to conduct the routine 15-minute welfare checks on the inmates that night after 10:08 p.m., the last time anyone on duty spoke with or saw Jackson that night. Between 10:09 p.m. and 10:22 p.m. Jackson manipulated a curtain from his holding cell into a noose, tied it to the cell bars and hanged himself. Jackson was found deceased in his holding cell at 7:00 a.m. (the next day),” according to a court document.
It contends that Macias, Wells and Shields agreed, when he was brought in, to call mental health to get Jackson, 27, an evaluation. “A call was made to mental health but there was no answer, no message was left, and no further medical assistance was requested for Jackson.”
Macias, Wells and Shields deny that the lawsuit’s “narrative is accurate or complete.” They contend they acted in a way that showed concern for Maes.
Reports state that Macias was fired two days after Maes’ death. He allegedly falsely wrote in jail logbooks that he had checked on Maes and other prisoners, even at times when Maes was hanging in the cell.
The lawsuit lists a chronology of recent years stating the sheriff unsuccessfully sought additional funds from the commissioners. Warwick told them, among other things, that he could not keep sufficient staff hired due to not having enough funds from the commissioners to pay staff competitive compensation, and that he did not have adequate staff for the overcrowded jail.
The sheriff, the commissioners and Wilson also deny the narrative is accurate or complete. “At no time did Mr. Maes’ statements or actions exhibit an acute suicidal ideation that would have put any of the County Defendants on notice that he presented a risk to himself, they contend in the court document.
“In fact, Mr. Maes engaged in speech and conduct inconsistent with suicidal tendencies, including inquiring when he would be released, seeking guidance on the process of bonding out, and accepting food from a deputy.”
Maes’ mother wants a jury to award her money to compensate for what allegedly happened.
A trial date will not be set until next year.
