Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Alfred Martinez, 44, of Aurora June 5 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jaimie Elizabeth Erwin, 44, Poncha Springs, was arrested June 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol per se, driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with defective head lamps. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jay W. Peterson, 65, Frisco, was arrested May 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Bruce Rowland Miller, 40, Golden, was arrested May 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Tarron Rachelle Johnson, 43, Salida, was arrested May 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Erin Nicoal Berry, 24, Buena Vista, was arrested May 27 on charges of driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, displaying expired plates, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and open marijuana container in a motor vehicle. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tracey Lee Sanders, 29, Buena Vista, was arrested May 26 on charges of child abuse and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joel R. Martin, 52, Evergreen, was arrested May 25 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Heidi Angelique Leibseit, 50, Salida, was arrested May 25 on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass. She was released on a summons.
Heather Veronica Olson Wilson, 42, Salida, was arrested May 25 on three warrants charging violation of secured bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Theresa Ann Mazzeo, 57, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 23 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. She was held without bond.
Anthony Ray Babcock, 31, Florence, was arrested May 23 on a charge of probation violation. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
David Michael Cunico, 47, Salida, was arrested May 23 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
