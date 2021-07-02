Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jimmie Ben Nez, 44, of Denver, June 13 on charges of driving a vehicle while license under revocation and vehicle registration expired more than 60 days. He was released on a summons.
Jesse Jaiden Shafer, 23, Salida, was arrested June 13 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Noble Allan Scott Hahn, 19, Salida, was arrested June 9 on charges of illegal possession of marijuana by an underage person, driving under the influence of drugs, changing lanes when unsafe and open marijuana container in a vehicle. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Patrick Allen Addison, 45, Salida, was arrested June 7 on charges of simple assault, menacing, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Diante Rene Method, 35, Poncha Springs, was arrested June 7 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lauren Taylor Brown, 30, Salida, was arrested June 7 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.