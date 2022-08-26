Jury selection in the Herbert Scott trial will continue into its second day today.
Attorneys for the defense and prosecution interviewed potential jury members throughout day 1 of what is expected to be a seven-day trial.
Scott, 22, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place between February and March 2019.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy told potential jury members it is not unusual in a case of this kind to have a long jury selection process.
He said he hoped to seat a jury by noon today, after which opening statements can begin and the trial can proceed.
