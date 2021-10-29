Herbert L. Scott, 20, appeared in 11th District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in one of several cases against him alleging unlawful sexual contact with a child.
Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando had one witness, Agent Kevin Koback of Colorado Bureau of Investigations, who interviewed Scott about allegations of Scott’s activities at The Pony Patch on CR 291, where several youngsters took horse riding lessons.
Koback also interviewed several witnesses and their parents.
At the time of the allegations Scott’s mother, Melissa Scott, owned and operated The Pony Patch and Herbert Scott was left in charge of the children when Melissa Scott was absent.
In the case dealt with Tuesday, Scott is alleged to have inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl on the left breast several times.
In a video of the incident, Scott is shown carrying the girl toward a horse trough for a dunking. He puts her down and still guides her toward the trough, his hand touching the left side of her chest.
Koback said, under cross examination by Scott’s attorney Ernest Marquez, the dunkings were a commonplace occurrence.
Following viewing of the video, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said while the video evidence did show Scott’s hand on the breast of the girl, for unlawful sexual contact the contact must be for the purpose of sexual gratification or abuse.
Murphy said Scott’s actions in the video could be viewed as with or without that intention; however, he must make his decision in the light most favorable to the people.
“I’m not saying it’s the strongest case I’ve ever seen,” Murphy said, but he found probable cause for the case to proceed.
An arraignment in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Scott also faces multiple charges in other cases originating at The Pony Patch, including three counts of obscenity, sexual assault of an at-risk person, sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.
